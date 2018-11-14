23-year-old Rosebank College student missing

The family of a 23-year-old student who went missing on Saturday is worried about his whereabouts, Rekord East reports.

Mzuvukile Qaqoba, who is originally from Zwelitsha in the Eastern Cape but currently resides in Arcadia, was last seen in Sunnyside.

His uncle Mzwandile Manto described him as “a quiet and friendly person who loves socialising and music”.

Qaqoba is short, light-skinned, and has short hair, according to Manto.

He is currently a student at Rosebank College.

His mother, Noxolo Qaqoba, said she did not understand who would want to hurt him “because he is a well-behaved child”.

“I am not feeling good at all. I am hopeful that we will find him. My son disappeared after he was confronted by a Congolese man who alleged my child owed him R200. He knows where my child is.”

She said his brother together with his friends were currently looking for the student at various hospitals.

Sunnyside police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela confirmed Qaqoba was reported missing.

He would, however, not comment on the allegations by his mother about the “Congolese national”.

Anyone who might know of Qaqoba’s whereabouts may contact Manto on 082-628-1126.

