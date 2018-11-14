Previously suspended North West health HOD back at work

The North West department of health has been ordered to reinstate its embattled head of department (HOD) Dr Thabo Lekalakala.

Lekalakala had been placed on a special leave in April pending an investigation into claims of corruption in relation to the Gupta-linked Mediosa company. Lekalakala’s suspension lapsed in June and he was then placed on special leave.

However, last Thursday the Public Health and Social Development Sectoral Bargaining Council ruled that Lekalakala must be reinstated.

This week the department said, while it accepted the arbitration verdict, it was still going ahead with its investigations into possible wrongdoing and would still bring Lekalakala before a disciplinary hearing.

Departmental spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said: “It is important to remind the public and the media that Dr Lekalakala was suspended following allegations of procurement irregularities which affected a number of contracts which have since been a matter of forensic investigation.

“One such contract is that of Mediosa which has since been terminated.”

Lekgethwane explained that the verdict to reinstate Lekalakala has nothing to do with the department’s investigations and disciplinary actions.

“The department can confirm that disciplinary actions are continuing.”

The disciplinary hearing has been scheduled for December 11.

