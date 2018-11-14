Bushiri releases book on ‘self-discovery’

Despite releasing six books at a prestigious event on Tuesday, head of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church, self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri said he was penning more books to guide young people across the world towards self-discovery.

“Those [upcoming] books will be released next year. The first book is about discovering yourself. In this book, I talk about how one can find his/herself. We are different people at the moment trying to do different things — this or that business, whether one is a man of God or not … but life itself is an idea,” he said.

“The book speaks about steps to follow in order to find yourself. Most people today are doing what they didn’t plan to be. There are many who are still trying to discover themselves. So many students are dropping from one course, jumping to the other because they do not know who they are. Many people dump their businesses when they hear that there is money in another business.”

He said the second book will be about leadership and ethics.

Guests packed the Emperor’s Palace Conventional Centre on Tuesday night as Bushiri launched the six books — bringing the total number of books penned by the evangelist to more than 30.

Regarding the current discourse in South Africa, against abuse of women and girls, Bushiri said he has addressed the topic in his book “Sleeping Near the Ark” which was released at the Tuesday event.

“The church is supposed to be the solution to people. I grew up in a background where, when we had a problem, we would rush to church. The church must not be a place of creating problems. If the church is being a problem, where do people run to? We represent Jesus Christ,” said Bushiri.

Religious leaders in South Africa have come under intense criticism following allegations of horrific abuse at the ongoing rape and human trafficking trial of televangelist and head of Jesus Dominion International church (JDI) Timothy Omotoso.

Omotoso faces 63 main charges and 34 alternative counts, which include human trafficking, rape, sexual assault, racketeering, and conspiracy in aiding another person to commit sexual assault.

His two alleged henchwomen are accused of recruiting girls from all over the country for purposes of sexual exploitation. The 58-year-old pastor allegedly trafficked more than 30 girls and women from various branches of his church to a house in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, where he allegedly sexually exploited them.

