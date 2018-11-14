Cable theft leaves 60,000 train commuters stranded in Soweto

Train services in the Naledi corridor in Soweto were disrupted Wednesday morning after overhead catenary wires were stolen.

The cables were stolen between Dube and Ikhwezi train stations.

Goodman Matampi, acting provincial manager of Gauteng Metrorail, said in a statement that trains cannot move to and from Johannesburg until technicians replace the stolen cables.

“This disruption will negatively affect more than 60,000 train commuters’ travelling experience in Naledi, New Canada and Karzene West corridor which are our key operational areas in Soweto,” said Matampi.

“Of great concern is the growing trend by criminals now targeting both lines to make sure the railway system is paralysed for peak period operations.

“We call on support from local government and law enforcement agencies to help us tighten all effort in fighting this criminality which may soon lead to the collapse of the railway services and negatively affect the economy of the province.”

Matampi said Metrorail would arrange for buses to ferry loyal monthly and weekly ticket holders between New Canada and Naledi stations.

However, Metrorail warned there could be delays.

