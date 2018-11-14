I’m going to bring back loads of love with Teddy-thon – Mansfield

The day after the Fifa 2010 soccer World Cup final in South Africa I hosted my last show on radio.

Since then I have travelled extensively, questioned our existence as a species on this planet, irritated my wife, invested in property and the stock market, made personal life-altering decisions, considered emigrating, changed my mind, been tempted with the idea of entering politics, irritated my wife, donated to charities, been involved in numerous business ventures and officially, through my retirement annuities, become a pensioner.

Did I mention that I also irritated my wife?

There is one aspect of my life I have missed since 2010.

It is something I grew up with in the Eastern Cape and have treasured – and which I maintain is an integral part of my being a member of the ma-British settler/ ama-Xhosa community.

We give.

I feel the country as a whole needs to feel the warmth of the generous spirit of giving. Giving needs to come straight from the heart, where it first started.

When HOT 91.9FM approached me to host Mansfield in the Morning I saw it as an opportunity to resucitate the culture of giving that only Joburg, in its brash, raw and abrasive manner, has the ability to do.

I could not resist the offer. I felt obligated to park all my current ventures and heed the call Hugh Masekela made through his song Thuma Mina, which was used by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a rallying call to the nation.

The lyrics resonate with me because it’s where so many people find themselves at this time. “I want to be there when the people start to turn it around … I want to lend a hand. Thuma mina … send me.”

HOT 91.9FM provides a solid, sustainable platform with a track record of community involvement.

It is a station I am proud to associate my brand with.

The ethos and DNA of HOT 91.9FM is something I believe in strongly.

My call to the community and corporates out there is to assist us in raising R2 million through the Teddy-thon this Friday.

I am pledging to bring back fun, laughter and loads of love we all have for each other to radio, and through Hot Cares and the Teddy-thon, we are able to do just that .

As the year draws to an end, Hot Cares will be assisting the following organisations:

Hlalisekani Christmas party and a graduation ceremony for Grade Rs going to Grade 1.

Toy run – an annual event with toys collected at the Jingle Jam party being handed out at various childrens’ homes and paediatric wards.

Soup kitchen Christmas lunch at the Randburg Methodist Church. The church has been running soup kitchens and serving the community for over 20 years. In June 2018 the Hot Cares soup kitchen started. The Hot Cares team provides a wholesome hot meal, fruit and a small treat afterwards to the homeless on Friday mornings, each week offering something a little bit different. In addition, Hot Cares provides toiletries at the church, blankets in winter and other necessities from time to time.

Retirees’ high tea at St Marks Anglican Church for about 100 elderly people.

Emergency services and police reservists appreciation dinner.

