EFF condemns Joburg mayor’s ‘medically illiterate posture’ on arresting hawker

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Johannesburg have condemned Mayor Herman Mashaba who earlier announced the arrest of an informal trader who was pushing a trolley of slaughtered cow heads in the CBD.

“The EFF in Johannesburg is disappointed with the mayor’s alien attitudes towards small entrepreneurs doing business in the City and strongly condemns the continued arrest of informal traders,” EFF Joburg regional chairperson Musa Novela said.

Earlier today, Mashaba posted a tweet where he claimed to have performed his first citizen arrest on the informal trader.

“In the caption the mayor questions the trader’s transitioning mode and cast aspersions on the trader as a potential carrier of deadly diseases. In his follow up tweets he quite astonishingly and in a very absurd logic connects this trade to an Ebola outbreak in West Africa,” said Novela.

“EFF would like to condemn the mayor’s uninformed and strange views on the causal link between African trade and disease mutation. We furthermore suspect that this medically illiterate posture is not of his making, but forced on him by a throng of white minders masquerading as Chiefs of Staff around him.”

The EFF said: “It is inconceivable for a former informal trader who has on numerous occasions shared stories of being raised in harsh conditions by a domestic worker could grow to hold such racist views which purport black people as uncivilised scavengers and carriers of deadly diseases”.

“Secondly, as EFF in our Elections Manifesto we called for the formalisation of informal trading through the creation of serviced informal trading zones and sites. At a Macro level we called for the establishment of Guangzhou modelled Free Trading Zones across the City. The zones should include the CBD Banking & Finance City, Randburg Contact Centre Zone, Langlaagte Manufacturing Zone and relevant to this subject Kwa Mai Mai Cultural Hub.”

The EFF urged the City of Johannesburg to invest in infrastructure and incentives for these zones.

“We call on him [Mashaba] to reflect and start seeing opportunities in informal trading, which the vibrant and biggest economy of Nigeria is solely built on, rather than an apocalyptic catalyst. Related to this, the EFF will soon be meeting with all informal traders in Joburg to engage with them on our manifesto proposals and jointly work on a strategy to deal with the Metro’s harassment,” said Novela.

“Mayor Mashaba must withdraw his grandstanding remarks and apologise to informal traders.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

