MTN announces partnership to launch first smart feature phone in Africa

MTN Group today announced its partnership with other international technology companies to launch the world’s first 3G smart feature phone in Africa.

The partnership was announced at the AfricaCom, the continent’s largest technology and telecommunications event currently under way in the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

MTN Group President and chief executive Rob Shuter said the new product will allow customers to upgrade from a feature phone with only voice and text capabilities, to a fully connected handset with fast, 3G internet, adding that “because of the competitive pricing of the device, access to advanced digital services is finally a reality for everyone”.

“As MTN we are proud to be part of this partnership that supports our ambitions to deepen digital inclusion in our markets. This initiative contributes to the achievement of one of our key goals to provide affordable data enabled handsets to our customers, and by so doing, remove some of the barriers to mobile internet adoption in Africa,” Shuter said.

MTN has partnered with world-class telecommunications operator, China Mobile Communications Group; a company which powers an emerging ecosystem of affordable digital products and services, KaiOS Technologies; and a fabless semiconductor company committed to the independent R&D of core chipsets in mobile communications and IoT, UNISOC.

Sebastien Codeville, KaiOS chief executive said: “With 834 million people still unconnected to the internet in Africa, today’s launch with MTN, UNISOC and China Mobile stands to have a significant impact on communities across the continent.”

“MTN has one of the largest customer bases in the region, and coupled with KaiOS, we’re taking an important step toward closing the digital divide on the continent.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

