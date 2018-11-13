Gigaba’s decision to resign ‘selfless’ – parliamentary committee chair

Chairperson of parliament’s home affairs portfolio committee Hlomani Chauke today described the resignation of Malusi Gigaba as “selfless”.

“The committee acknowledges the selfless and principled decision taken by the minister to resign following damning findings by the Public Protector and the constitutional court,” Chauke said of the home affairs minister’s decision to quit.

Gigaba has been hauled before the committee several times this year in connection with his role in granting early citizenship to members of the politically influential Gupta family, and more recently on a finding by the public protector and a high court that he head lied under oath.

The finding related to Gigaba’s decision to overturn the approval for the Oppenheimer-owned Fireblade Aviation to operate a private customs and immigration service at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

“We would like to thank the minister for his many years of service to this committee and for the initiatives he had implemented in trying to make the department of home affairs a people centred department,” said Chauke.

– African News Agency (ANA)

