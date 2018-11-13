 
South Africa 13.11.2018 05:45 pm

Cape Town police seek man who can assist in murder case

ANA
Cape Town central police station detectives were appealing for help to identify the man who they say can

Cape Town central police station detectives were appealing for help to identify the man who they say can "assist in the investigation of a murder case", 13 November 2018. Pic: Supplied

Anyone with information should contact Detective Warrant Officer Shaun Bardien on 021 467 6320, 021 467 8001, 073 220 0653 or dial 08600 10111.

Police in Cape Town today released still photos taken from elevator surveillance footage of a man officers want to speak to in connection with a murder.

While details of the murder were not released, Cape Town central police station detectives were appealing for help to identify the man who they say can “assist in the investigation of a murder case”.

Anyone with information on the man should contact Detective Warrant Officer Shaun Bardien on 021 467 6320, 021 467 8001, 073 220 0653 or dial 08600 10111.

Cape Town central police station detectives were appealing for help to identify the man who they say can “assist in the investigation of a murder case”, 13 November 2018. Pic: Supplied

– African News Agency (ANA)

