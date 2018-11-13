 
South Africa 13.11.2018 04:33 pm

Land reform plans show race remains dividing factor in SA – Malema

ANA
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Sello Malema adressed the media with regards to the metros developments in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on Tuesday, 28 August 2018. Picture: Mokone Mphela

The EFF leader accused whites of not wanting land to be released ‘because they want it to be their privilege’.

The proposed constitutional amendment on land reform has shown that South Africa remains divided along racial lines as white people were overwhelmingly opposed to it, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said today.

“Not a single white person supported the amendment of section 25 and therefore ours is not a class division but a division based on race,” he said as parliament’s joint committee on constitutional review deliberated on submissions on a proposed amendment.

“The South African national question has nothing to do with class and everything to do with race.

“Whites do not want the land to be released because they want it to be their privilege.”

The committee is due this week to adopt its report on submissions on amending section 25 to give explicit legality to land expropriation without compensation and to table it to the National Assembly before the legislature begins its summer recess.

African News Agency (ANA)

