Several most wanted suspects in Polokwane nabbed

Several suspects on the “most wanted” list in Polokwane have been arrested, Limpopo police said today.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the suspects were arrested for various crimes, including rape, business robberies, residential robberies, and the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Ngoepe said four suspect were arrested during an intelligence-led joint operation in Seshego, Mahwelereng, Polokwane and Mankweng Clusters.

“Following a tip-off from the community, members of this operation swiftly pounced on these unsuspecting criminals in their hideouts at different locations outside Polokwane,” he said.

“A 25-year-old suspect was arrested at Spokpark for common robbery that occurred on September 22 at Mmotong Dairing in the Seshego policing precinct. The suspect allegedly robbed a man of his cash after meeting him along the street. He was also linked to another case of burglary at a business in Seshego and had a warrant of arrest issued against him after he failed to appear in court for two rape cases,” said Ngoepe.

Officers also arrested a 53-year-old man for a business robbery that occurred in Mokopane in 2017 at a store in Polokwane.

“Allegedly, four suspects armed with firearms attacked a security officer patrolling the premises. The culprits tied up the victim and broke the main door before fleeing from the scene with cigarettes, airtime vouchers and undisclosed amount of cash,” said Ngoepe.

Another suspect was also arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Mokopane. He was linked to two other cases of theft of motor vehicles in Polokwane and Mankweng, as well as an attempted murder in the Matlala policing area.

Ngoepe said the last man, 44, was arrested in Botlokwa outside Polokwane for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

– African News Agency (ANA)

