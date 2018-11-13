 
South Africa 13.11.2018 01:32 pm

‘Stop lying,’ says Malema on R126K payment to AfriForum

Citizen reporter
August 23, 2018 EFF leader Julius Malema

The EFF leader says he cannot afford the amount the Afrikaner lobby group claims he and his party have paid over to it.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema on Tuesday denied paying Afrikaner lobby group AfriForum R126,703.59, as had been announced by the group’s CEO Kallie Kriel.

Kriel took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to announce “Economic Freedom Fighters and Julius Malema” obeyed court orders and paid an amount of R126,703.59 into its account. He also posted a picture of the proof of payment.

He said: “This amount was due after a judge gave a punitive cost order against Malema and the EFF in favour of AfriForum on 12 September 2017.”

The cost orders come from AfriForum’s lawsuit against EFF and its leader to obtain an interdict to prevent them from inciting people to enter land illegally.

However, the EFF leader responded to The Citizen’s report and said he never paid AfriForum as he could not “afford” it.

He could, however, simply be denying that he personally paid the money to AfriForum, which seems rather confident that it received the cash, since it was probably Malema’s party that paid the actual amount.

The proof of payment shows the amount to have been paid by Kwinana and Partner inc, which is a law firm, while the reference of the payment includes “EFF”.

It is unclear if the the lobby group has misrepresented the payment.

Read more: Malema finally pays AfriForum’s R126K back

