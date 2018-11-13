‘Stop lying,’ says Malema on R126K payment to AfriForum

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema on Tuesday denied paying Afrikaner lobby group AfriForum R126,703.59, as had been announced by the group’s CEO Kallie Kriel.

Kriel took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to announce “Economic Freedom Fighters and Julius Malema” obeyed court orders and paid an amount of R126,703.59 into its account. He also posted a picture of the proof of payment.

He said: “This amount was due after a judge gave a punitive cost order against Malema and the EFF in favour of AfriForum on 12 September 2017.”

This morning @Julius_S_Malema and the #EEF paid an amount of R126 703,59 to @afriforum! This amount was due after a judge gave a punitive cost order against Malema and the EFF in favour of AfriForum on 12 September 2017. pic.twitter.com/nrB6yrzheW — Kallie Kriel (@kalliekriel) November 13, 2018

The cost orders come from AfriForum’s lawsuit against EFF and its leader to obtain an interdict to prevent them from inciting people to enter land illegally.

However, the EFF leader responded to The Citizen’s report and said he never paid AfriForum as he could not “afford” it.

I won't afford that, stop lying. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 13, 2018

He could, however, simply be denying that he personally paid the money to AfriForum, which seems rather confident that it received the cash, since it was probably Malema’s party that paid the actual amount.

Me? — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 13, 2018

The proof of payment shows the amount to have been paid by Kwinana and Partner inc, which is a law firm, while the reference of the payment includes “EFF”.

It is unclear if the the lobby group has misrepresented the payment.

