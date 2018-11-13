Joburg’s Park Station platforms to be closed for a month

Passenger Railway Agency South Africa (Prasa) on Tuesday said the majority of Johannesburg Park Station platforms will be closed with limited train services accessing the station between November 16 and December 16.

Prasa said their modernisation programme aimed at rolling out new modernised railway infrastructure for a safer, faster, smoother, and world-class train service with improved travelling times for Gauteng Metrorail commuters was underway.

Gauteng Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said: “The essential work will involve the final testing and commissioning of the newly installed electronic signalling system in the Park Station complex. Re-signalling of Johannesburg station will require a period of transition from the old system to the new electronic interlocking system operated by Siemens Computer Aided Signalling system (Sicas).

“Gauteng Metrorail has an allocated overall amount of R3.7 billion to roll out the implementation of the signalling programme in phases which will be concluded in 2020 with 92 stations in total controlled over the system.”

Mofokeng said the occupation would have a major impact on the provision of a normal train service. Out of the 16 operational platforms currently in use, only five platforms, 3, 5, 7, 9, and 16 would be operational.

“All commuters are advised to adhere to service announcements made at stations during this period to be familiar with the revised train timetable,” said Mofokeng.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.