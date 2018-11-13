 
South Africa 13.11.2018 10:42 am

WATCH: ‘Dumbest criminals’ with canoe in boot steal CCTV cameras as they record them

Charles Cilliers

One would like to think that drug addiction is the primary cause of this stupidity, but maybe these guys were just born this way.

A clip from CCTV posted by Intelligence Bureau SA on Tuesday morning appears to show two suspects in a beat-up old Corsa Lite allegedly stealing CCTV cameras from a school in Joburg off Beyers Naude Drive.

The page identified what looks like two white men driving up to one of the cameras before allegedly stealing it. However, they don’t seem conscious of the fact that their vehicle’s registration is being recorded by the very same camera they’re swiping.

It’s completely unknown why they did this while having what looks like a big canoe sticking out of their boot, although one Facebook user speculated that it had probably also just been stolen.

They were dubbed “Joburg’s Dumbest Criminals for 2018” on Facebook.

People with information about the incident have been asked to report it to the SCP Security control room on 0114771222.

