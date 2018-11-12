Nine men, including two cops, arrested for truck hijacking

Nine men, including two police officers, were arrested today for truck hijacking in Boksburg, Gauteng police said.

Spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the police officers were a captain and a constable.

“Gauteng police management received with dismay information that two police officers in full uniform and a marked police vehicle were escorting a truck that was allegedly hijacked. Management is equally appreciative that the criminals within its ranks have been exposed and arrested,” Masondo said.

“Police on routine patrol in the early hours of Monday morning noticed a truck being escorted by three vehicles including a marked police car on the N12 highway in Benoni. Police kept a close observation of the vehicles and later intercepted them in Boksburg. Preliminary investigation revealed that the truck full of groceries had been hijacked in Potchefstroom in the North West Province.”

Masondo said that all nine men were arrested and faced charges including truck hijacking, possession of hijacked truck, defeating the ends of justice and driving the car without owner’s consent.

They are expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

