 
menu
South Africa 12.11.2018 10:01 pm

Nine men, including two cops, arrested for truck hijacking

ANA

Police say the two police officers in full uniform and a marked police vehicle were escorting a truck that was allegedly hijacked in Potchefstroom.

Nine men, including two police officers, were arrested today for truck hijacking in Boksburg, Gauteng police said.

Spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the police officers were a captain and a constable.

“Gauteng police management received with dismay information that two police officers in full uniform and a marked police vehicle were escorting a truck that was allegedly hijacked. Management is equally appreciative that the criminals within its ranks have been exposed and arrested,” Masondo said.

“Police on routine patrol in the early hours of Monday morning noticed a truck being escorted by three vehicles including a marked police car on the N12 highway in Benoni. Police kept a close observation of the vehicles and later intercepted them in Boksburg. Preliminary investigation revealed that the truck full of groceries had been hijacked in Potchefstroom in the North West Province.”

Masondo said that all nine men were arrested and faced charges including truck hijacking, possession of hijacked truck, defeating the ends of justice and driving the car without owner’s consent.

They are expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Top cops honoured in the North West 17.11.2018
EC cop arrested for armed robbery at police station 14.11.2018
Cape Town police seek man who can assist in murder case 13.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.