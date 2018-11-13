Hot 91.9FM’s Teddy-thon eyes R1.5m… Mansfield wants R2m

Radio station Hot 91.9FM is celebrating its fourth birthday this month.

Along with this milestone, the station will also hold its second annual Hot Cares Teddy-thon, which will be taking place at The Checkers Court, Sandton City, on Friday from 6am to 6.30pm.

Following the success of last year’s Teddy-thon that raised an astounding R1 million, Hot 91.9FM is looking forward to another opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those around us.

This year, the target is a minimum of R1.5 million, although radio personality Jeremy Mansfield, who now hosts the morning show on Hot 91.9FM, is hoping to get R2 million.

Throughout the past year, the station has made it one of their biggest priorities to touch as many lives as possible through community outreach.

They’ve awarded bursaries at all levels of education, assisted those in need of medical attention and helped victims of unforeseen, life-changing circumstances.

However, to continue doing this, they need to raise vital funds through initiatives like the Hot Cares Teddy-thon.

Entertainment will be in true Hot 91.9FM style, with the radio station broadcasting live at Sandton City.

Catch Mansfield and the Mansfield in the Morning team – Mark Pilgrim, Bunny Majaja and Tony Murrell – before welcoming The Big Joburg Drive to continue the celebration. Catch Connell Cruise, Entourage, The Cover Ups, Cappuccino and Thee Jam performing live at Sandton City.

