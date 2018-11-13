Hot 91.9FM’s Hot Cares campaign is out to change lives

Sometimes, all you need is a little help to change your life. Sometimes, all you need is to give a little to change someone’s life.

That’s the ethos behind radio station Hot 91.9FM and its Hot Cares campaign – a CSI initiative with a heart for giving back to the community and making a meaningful difference in lives.

The Hot Cares team share one vision and goal – to identify areas where they can help to meet a need and make a difference.

Over the past four years, they have been involved in numerous projects and the success of these is evident in the long-term results they can see and measure.

From education, empowering entrepreneurs, upskilling individuals, providing infrastructure for creches to many others, Hot 91.9FM has seen the benefit to individuals, families and the larger community.

Each day, Hot Cares has the opportunity to act on behalf of others.

As a community station, they say they have the ideal platform to create awareness of the needs within our community, open doors for our listeners and partners to help and then act as a conduit between those in need and those who are able to assist.

The passion to make a difference is the foundation.

It is not so much of how much we give, but how much love we put into giving – by offering encouragement, our time, energy and resources.

The appreciation and the difference Hot Cares has made in the community is evident in the continued, generous support it receives from its listeners and partners.

Hot Cares believes strongly in the spirit of ubuntu – “I am what I am because of who we all are.”

Together we can make a difference in as many lives as possible.

This year, The Citizen will be doing our little bit, as a media partner for the Hot Cares campaign, because we believe all of us, by doing something small, can help make South Africa a better place.

