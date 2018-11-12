 
South Africa 12.11.2018 08:48 pm

AB Xuma scholar patroller’s rape trial postponed

ANA
Representatives of the Teddy Bear Clinic at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Monday, 12 November 2018, to support victims of the alleged AB Xuma scholar patroller rapist. Picture: ANA

Representatives of the Teddy Bear Clinic at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Monday, 12 November 2018, to support victims of the alleged AB Xuma scholar patroller rapist. Picture: ANA

Johannes Molefe, 58, allegedly raped and sexually assaulted a number of children from the primary school in Soweto.

The case of the scholar patroller who allegedly raped and sexually assaulted numerous children from AB Xuma Primary School in Soweto was postponed in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court today, due to another matter being heard in the same court room.

During proceedings, State prosecutor Jacki Steyn told judge Peet Johnson that due to another matter being heard they were requesting a postponement to Wednesday.

Johannes Molefe, 58, was arrested and has been in custody since October 2017. He allegedly raped and sexually assaulted a number of children from the primary school and was facing three counts of rape and 11 of sexual assault.

The public gallery was filled to capacity by parents and community members who were supporting the children.

Speaking on behalf of the parents of the children who were allegedly assaulted by Molefe, Phindile Singe said, “The parents are anxious and scared because they didn’t know what to expect from the case.”

She said the community wanted justice.

“The teddy bear clinic has done a wonderful job with assisting the children and they are doing fine.”

African News Agency (ANA)

