 
menu
South Africa 12.11.2018 07:59 pm

Man found dead in a house in Vryburg, North West

ANA
Picture: iStock

Picture: iStock

No foul play is suspected and an inquest docket is under investigation.

The body of a 47-year-old man was found inside a house in Vryburg, North West police said today.

Spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said the police were called to a house by tenants after they heard the sound of gunfire on Sunday night, at around 8.45pm.

“Upon arrival at the house, the body of a man believed to be in his 40s was found inside the house with a gun shot wound to the head. The deceased has since been identified as Mr Howard Philander,” she said.

“A firearm was found next to the deceased. No foul play is suspected. An inquest docket is under investigation.”

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
22 wanted suspects arrested in CPT police operation 17.11.2018
Three men arrested for horrific Welkom murder 15.11.2018
Two security guards killed on construction site in Cape Town 14.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.