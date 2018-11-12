Man found dead in a house in Vryburg, North West

The body of a 47-year-old man was found inside a house in Vryburg, North West police said today.

Spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said the police were called to a house by tenants after they heard the sound of gunfire on Sunday night, at around 8.45pm.

“Upon arrival at the house, the body of a man believed to be in his 40s was found inside the house with a gun shot wound to the head. The deceased has since been identified as Mr Howard Philander,” she said.

“A firearm was found next to the deceased. No foul play is suspected. An inquest docket is under investigation.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

