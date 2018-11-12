Limpopo councillor nabbed for robbery

A case against a 36-year-old councillor in Northam, Limpopo arrested for robbery has been postponed to December for further investigation, provincial police said today.

Spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Refilwe Daniel Mampeule and Amos Qekethwane were arrested on November 2, at Smashablock outside Northam.

“It is allegedly that a group of people went to a premises at Smashablock and forced themselves into the house. They then robbed the occupants of an amount of cash and liquor,” Mojapelo said.

Mampeule and Qekethwane are out on R4000 bail each.

– African News Agency (ANA)

