Safety tips to survive heatwave in Gauteng this week

The Gauteng Weather Service has warned that most parts of Gauteng will experience extremely high temperatures from today until Saturday.

The South African Weather Services has predicted temperatures of more than 36 degrees Celsius.

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services has warned residents to take precautions in the midst of the persistent heat wave.

“This current heat wave means that most of the citizens of the city of Johannesburg will be exposed to extremely hot temperatures. Exposure to this kind of heat can easily lead to heat cramps, exhaustion or heat stroke,” said emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.

Mulaudzi gave out safety tips to survive the heat wave:

Stay indoors if possible

Keep cool by taking lots of fluids and wearing light clothing

Protect young children by ensuring they wear hats and sunscreen

Stay away from direct sunlight, especially between 11h00 in the morning and 15h00 in the afternoon.

Cool yourself down by visiting your local municipal swimming pools where there are lifeguards on site.

– African News Agency (ANA)

