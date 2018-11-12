 
South Africa 12.11.2018 04:24 pm

DA campaigns in Mahikeng ahead of by-election

ANA
Police patrol the area during violent protests on April 19, 2018 in Mahikeng, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images

North West premier candidate Joe McGluwa and basic services spokesperson Makashule Gana are expected to campaign in Danville, ward 17.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) takes its election campaign to Mahikeng in North West today, ahead of a municipal ward by-election.

North West premier candidate Joe McGluwa and basic services spokesperson Makashule Gana were expected to campaign at Danville in ward 17 of the Mafikeng municipality ahead of Wednesday’s by-election. They are expected to conduct door-to-door visits and a walk-about in the area.

“In April 2018, residents of Danville protested over the failure of the ANC government to deliver proper services to their community and the ongoing corruption within the North West province. This sparked widespread violent protest against the former premier Supra Mahumapelo,” McGluwa said in a statement.

Voters would cast their votes at the Ethiopian Church of SA and at the Danville Secondary School.

Ward 17 of the Mafikeng municipality is under the control of the African National Congress (ANC).

Another by-election would be held in ward 11 of the Ngwathe Municipality in the Free State.

African News Agency (ANA)

