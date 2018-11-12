Cyril to lead SA delegation to European Union, Ethiopia

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this week lead a South African delegation on a working visit to the European Union (EU), International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said today.

“President Ramaphosa will from 14 to 15 November 2018 lead a South African delegation on a working visit to the European Union (EU) in France and Belgium,” Sisulu said while addressing a media briefing in Pretoria.

“The visit will commence in Strasbourg, France on 14 November 2018 where President Ramaphosa will address the European Parliament and meet key figures, including the President of the European Parliament, Mr Antonio Tajani. President Ramaphosa will then proceed to Belgium, Brussels, where he will meet the King of the Belgians, His Majesty King Philippe Leopold Louis Marie, and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium, Mr Charles Michel.”

Sisulu said Ramaphosa would also receive a courtesy call from the Minister-President of the Government of Flanders, Geert Bourgeois.

“On 15 November, President Ramaphosa will co-chair the Seventh South Africa-EU Summit with the President of the European Council, Mr Donald Tusk, and the President of the European Commission, Mr Jean-Claude Juncker. South Africa is the only African country, and one of 10 countries globally, that has a Strategic Partnership with the EU,” said Sisulu.

Later this month, Ramaphosa will also lead a South African delegation to Ethiopia.

“President Ramaphosa will lead a South African delegation to Addis Ababa for the 11th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) scheduled for 17 to 18 November. The main focus of the 11th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly will be on the AU institutional reform process,” she said.

“The session is also expected to take stock of progress made on the reform process, discuss outstanding issues and challenges, and consider various reform proposals and recommendations. South Africa supports the institutional reform of the AU and the creation of an efficient and cost-effective union.”

Sisulu said South Africa is looking forward to a very fruitful meeting, which will hopefully lead to a strengthened and revitalised AU “that will lead the continent on the road to unity and prosperity”.

– African News Agency (ANA)

