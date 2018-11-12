 
South Africa 12.11.2018 01:58 pm

Suspects linked to double murder in KZN traced to Gauteng

ANA
Picture: Stock image

The two are accused of murdering Nonhlanhla Zondi, 54, a local teacher and her housekeeper, Slindile Buthelezi, 27.

Three suspects are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with the kidnapping and murder of two women earlier this month, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the three, aged between 18 and 20, are accused of murdering Nonhlanhla Zondi, 54, a local teacher and her housekeeper, Slindile Buthelezi, 27.

The two women were found dead in a sugarcane field in Maqongqo, about 26 kilometres outside Pietermaritzburg.

“They were allegedly taken from their home in Appelsbosch, robbed of valuables including a vehicle, and strangled to death,” said Mbele.

Police traced the suspects to Alexandra in Gauteng where they also recovered Zondi’s vehicle.

“The suspects were also found with valuables belonging to the deceased. They were immediately arrested and charged for possession of suspected stolen property.”

