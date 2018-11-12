Two elderly people murdered in Eastern Cape

Dutywa police in the Eastern Cape are investigating murder dockets after two elderly people were killed over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said police were seeking community assistance in tracing the suspects.

He said it was alleged that the 71-year-old man, who was the sub-headman of a village, was shot and killed on Sunday at about 7pm at Hlezuphondo Locality, Thaleni Village, Dutywa.

The man allegedly answered a knock on his front door and shots were then fired. The elderly man sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body and died on the scene.

The motive for the murder is unknown.

No arrests have been made.

In a separate incident, an 85-year-old woman was found burnt to death on Sunday at about 2pm at her home in Esikhobeni Village, Dutywa.

Manatha said the woman was last seen alive on Saturday and upon her relatives going to investigate, the elderly woman was found burnt to death at her home.

“The deceased was staying with learners who were renting one of her rooms. The motive for the murder is not known,” said Manatha.

No arrests have been made and anyone with anyone with information is asked to contact Dutywa police.