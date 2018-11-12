 
Firefighters injured at deadly Joburg fire discharged from hospital

Firefighters battling the fire in the Department of Health building in the Johannesburg CBD for the second day, 6 September 2018. Picture: Neil McCartney

Firefighters battling the fire in the Department of Health building in the Johannesburg CBD for the second day, 6 September 2018. Picture: Neil McCartney

Eight firefighters were hospitalised with various degrees of injuries, but six of them were discharged within a week.

Two firefighters injured during the fatal Bank of Lisbon building fire in the Johannesburg central business district two months ago were discharged from Milpark Hospital on Monday.

The pair has been in hospital since the September fire which claimed the lives of three of their colleagues. It took three days to extinguish the blaze in the 23-storey building which killed Mduduzi Ndlovu‚ 40‚ Simphiwe Moropane‚ 28‚ and Khathutshelo Muedi‚ aged 37.

The building housed the offices of the provincial departments of health, human settlements, and cooperative governance and traditional affairs.

Speaking outside the hospital, the two firefighters said they drew a lot of strength from their families and their superiors and colleagues at Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS).

EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe said the pair would still be in and out of hospital for physiotherapy.

“We will just give them time to heal properly before they come back [to work],” Radebe said.

Johannesburg authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire in the Bank of Lisbon building.

