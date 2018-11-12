 
North West municipality beefs up security, wants employees back to work

Last week a group of people from Boikhutso shut the municipality down, forcing employees to vacate offices.

Security has been beefed up at the Ditsobotla municipality in Lichtenburg in North West province after unemployed people forced municipal workers out of their offices.

Spokesperson Pius Batsile said on Monday: “We have appointed a new security company,” before adding all municipal workers were expected to return to work.

Last week a group of people from Boikhutso shut the municipality down, forcing employees to vacate offices and services to be disrupted.

In May 2017, a group of residents from Boikhutso, also known as Phola, held mayor Daniel Buthelezi hostage and torched a portion of the municipal building.

The mayor was not hurt during the incident and 32 people were arrested on charges ranging from kidnapping and arson to attempted murder.

