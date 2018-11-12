 
South Africa 12.11.2018

New psychiatric wards still incomplete at Helen Joseph hospital – DA

ANA
DA Gauteng MPL Jack Bloom at a press briefing on Tuesday, 17 July 2018. Picture: Thembelihle Mkonza/ANA

The party says the renovation of the two psychiatric wards started in November 2014 and was supposed to be completed by August 2016.

Completion of new psychiatric wards at Helen Joseph hospital is more than two years overdue, resulting in only 20 psychiatric beds being available while 40 are required, the opposition Democratic Alliance said on Monday.

DA shadow member of the executive committee (MEC) for health in Gauteng Jack Bloom said the province’s health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa had acknowledged in a written reply to his questions in the legislature that the delay was a concern.

The head of the department had been instructed to ensure the project was completed within the current financial year ending March 2019.

“The renovation of the two psychiatric wards started in November 2014 and was supposed to be completed by August 2016,” Bloom said.

“A vital project is yet again stalled by poor project management and probable corruption. I am appalled that mental health patients are still treated badly in Gauteng even after the Life Esidimeni tragedy.”

Some 143 people died at psychiatric facilities in Gauteng from starvation and neglect after being removed by the state from private healthcare provider Life Esidimeni.

