DA slams Tito Mboweni for Twitter ‘meltdown’

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Friday slammed South African finance minister Tito Mboweni for his social media rant following a series of messages he posted on Twitter.

Mboweni, who faces opposition over the continued government bailouts for South African Airways since he took over as finance minister last month, tweeted some coded messages about wars and collateral damage, insinuating the media’s complicity in the “war”.

“Wars start in different ways. Spears and shields, gunpowder, bullets, and now through media: printed and electronic (e.g. trade wars by a superpower President ), and then Social media!! Well, the SA Editors must be Editors!! If needs be, we will be forced into the fight, WAR!,” he tweeted.

“Many people might not know this, I am a product of the warrior commanders of the mighty Zulu Army from the northern part of KZN, eNgwavuma, we fear nothing! We die only with spears on our chests NOT our backs. Mayihlome! We face the fire NOT run away from it. The time to be gentle is OVER. The line has been drawn on the sand! This far and no further.”

David Maynier, DA spokesperson on finance, said Mboweni needs to get a grip and start acting like a finance minister in South Africa.

“Tito Mboweni’s meltdown is presumably related to reporting on the humiliating ‘smackdown’ following his call to close down South African Airways. His attack on editors for reporting on the smackdown, which are the result of deep divisions, within government and within the governing party, was a mistake,” Maynier said.

“The fact is that Tito Mboweni needs to get a grip and start acting like a finance minister who is actually capable of dealing with the economic crisis in South Africa.

“A good place to start would be for him to stop tweeting and start focusing on the 9.75 million people who do not have jobs, or who have given up looking for jobs, in South Africa.”

Mboweni said he would do a live Twitter question and answer session on Monday at 11 am about the South African economy.

