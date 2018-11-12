Three due in court for alleged theft of sheep worth R75K

Three people arrested in connection with the theft of 27 sheep worth R75,000 are due to appear in the Zeerust magistrate’s court in North West province on Monday.

Captain Aafje Botma said the three, aged 24, 29 and 37, were arrested on November 8.

“The three accused allegedly failed to account for the 27 sheep. The sheep were seized and handed back to the lawful owner after positive identification,” she said.

The suspects face a charge of stock theft.

