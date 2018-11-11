Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture to reconvene on Monday

The hearings of the Zondo Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption, and Fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State will reconvene at 10 am on Monday.

The hearing will present the commission with the opportunity to hear testimony from the former minister of public enterprises Barbara Hogan, the commission said in a statement on Sunday.

The commission would also hear the testimony of the current Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordan on Thursday, it said.

The legal team was in the process of identifying and/or consulting other witnesses who would be called to appear before the commission over the next few weeks.

Commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo postponed proceedings in October to give Hogan and Gordhan sufficient time to prepare their statements on events.

