Government will not rest until all South Africans have decent living conditions, says Ramaphosa

Government will not rest until all South Africans are living in decent conditions, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

Speaking during a visit to the home of African National Congress (ANC) struggle veteran Notemba Fazi in Duncan Village in East London, his second visit to her this year, Ramaphosa said the Fazi family had played a significant role during the liberation struggle.

Ramaphosa first met Notemba Fazi during a door-to-door campaign in January, saying at the time he was touched by her living conditions and promised to do something about it.

Accompanied by members of ANC national executive committee (NEC) on a “Thuma Mina” election campaign on Sunday, Ramaphosa said his visit was a fulfilment of the promise of building a house for the family.

“When we were here for the first time, I made a commitment to return because I was not happy with the conditions under which mama Fazi was living,” he said.

The construction company tasked to build the R700,000 house was at work during the visit. The house is expected to be completed in January.

Ramaphosa said he was also not happy with the living conditions he witnessed coming to Duncan Village.

“I am not happy with what I see. I want us to turn Duncan Village upside down to improve the living conditions of our people.”

Fazi’s house would be used as a model for township housing development, he said.

Fazi said she was very happy with the work being carried out and to see Ramaphosa again.

“I’m so grateful to the president and I feel like we are being more liberated,” she said.

