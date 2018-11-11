NotInMyNameSA partners with Pastor ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng to fight abuse, femicide

The leadership of #NotInMyNameSA spent Sunday at the Incredible Happenings Ministries church in Katlehong on Gauteng’s East Rand, where the vibrant civil rights movement announced a partnership with pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng’s congregation to fight femicide and the abuse of women and girls.

“Churches today need to stand up and bring the glory days again. People must be able to have hope in the men of God again. We cannot say this person is a man of God, yet that same person is accused of raping children,” #NotInMyName secretary general Themba Masango told the congregation.

“We must be able to have faith that if we go to a man of God, he will be able to speak to God on our behalf. We plead with you, [congregants] to continue to pray for your pastor. Pray for #NotInMyNameSA. We also want to encourage you to join our young movement,” he said.

Religious leaders in South Africa have come under intense criticism following allegations of horrific abuse at the ongoing rape and human trafficking trial of famous televangelist and head of Jesus Dominion International church (JDI) pastor Timothy Omotoso.

Omotoso faces 63 main charges and 34 alternative counts, which include human trafficking, rape, sexual assault, racketeering, and conspiracy in aiding another person to commit sexual assault.

His two alleged henchwomen are accused of recruiting girls from all over the country for purposes of sexual exploitation. The 58-year-old pastor allegedly trafficked more than 30 girls and women from various branches of his church to a house in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, where he allegedly sexually exploited them.

#NotInMyNameSA president Siyabonga Jentile said in the wake of the Omotoso trial and the heart-wrenching allegations in court, South Africans had been baffled by the silence from certain religious leaders who were usually outspoken.

“If the church really has the interests of the people at heart, why is it not helping us? Why are the pastors and preachers not helping? It is supposed to be the church mobilising young people. If you check in history, the church liberated this country. The African National Congress [ANC] was founded in a church back in 1912. Today the church has taken a backseat,” said Jentile.

He expressed gratitude to Incredible Happenings Ministries founder Motsoeneng for joining the fight against abuse and femicide. Motsoeneng joined #NotInMyName at a picket in Pretoria last week where a man was appearing in court for allegedly killing his intimate partner.

Motsoeneng said from now on he had started a campaign to ensure that different religions across South Africa preached the gospel against abuse and femicide.

“We are joining forces with #NotInMyNameSA. The Bible says two are better than one. I’ve got people who believe in me and there are people who believe in them. I’ve also arranged, we are just confirming the date next week, for different types of religions, the leaders, where we will be getting together condemning these things,” he said.

“We are saying let us help each other. Even those who are arrested, we will go to them right there in prison and try to help them because something went wrong. Even Mr Omotoso what has happened is really bad for the image of the church. I will seek means to go even to him and I would like #NotInMyName to accompany me, not just to condemn him, but to go and say, my brother, as a pastor what went wrong?”

Motsoeneng also announced plans to assist the many alleged victims of Omotoso. Details would be announced soon.

