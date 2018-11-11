Eight people shot, three fatally, in two Johannesburg north shootings

Police in Gauteng are searching for five criminals who fatally shot three people and wounded five others in two separate shooting incidents in Johannesburg North suburbs in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Three people were shot dead and four others were wounded in an informal settlement in Lombardy East, while another man was shot and wounded during an armed robbery at a restaurant in Illovo, Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said on Sunday.

“Five suspects are still at large and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact Crime Stop at 08600-10111 at all hours.”

In Greenville informal settlement in Lombardy East, seven men sitting in a shack were confronted by two men armed with a firearm. One of the suspects started shooting randomly and fatally shot three men who died at the scene. Four others were taken to hospital with serious gunshot wounds, Dlamini said.

“It is suspected that the motive for the attack followed an argument with one of the suspects and another man at the shack. Police are following information to arrest the suspect.

“The fifth person was shot at a restaurant during an armed robbery in Illovo. It is alleged that three suspects entered the restaurant and ordered all the customers to hand over their valuable belongings and put them in a bag. During a commotion, one of the customers was shot and wounded in the lower body before the suspects fled from the scene.” The victim, a man, was being treated in hospital, Dlamini said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.