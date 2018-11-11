Two men killed by their partners in Limpopo

Two men were killed by their partners in two separate incidents in Limpopo over the weekend, police said on Sunday.

The first incident happened at a village outside Thohoyandou, police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

”A 19-year-old female stabbed to death her 25-year-old boyfriend during a drinking spree at Mbilwi village outside Thohoyandou this weekend. The couple was with other patrons at one of the local liquor outlets when an argument erupted between them. The suspect took out a sharp object and stabbed her partner,” he said.

The man died on arrival at a hospital. The teenaged female was arrested.

In Lephalale, police arrested a 31-year-old woman for killing her former partner, aged 36, at Marapong township.

”The deceased asked the suspect to accompany him to his home but the suspect declined. The deceased later went to the suspect’s house and allegedly found her with another man and a fracas ensued until the suspect stabbed this man to death with a sharp object,” said Ngoepe.

‘[The] South African Police Service in Limpopo condemns the violent attacks still prevalent at different liquor outlets in some parts of the province in the most strongest possible terms.”

The women would appear in the Thohoyandou and Lephalale magistrates’ courts respectively on Monday on charges of murder, he said.

