Robbery suspect shot dead in shoot-out with KwaZulu-Natal police

An alleged armed robber was shot dead and another was arrested in a shoot-out with police in Kwambonambi near Richards Bay in Northern KwaZulu-Natal, police said on Sunday.

Police also recovered two illegal firearms and stolen cash during the incident at noon on Friday, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

Police responded to a robbery at a post office in Kwambonambi and came across three armed suspects who fired a number of shots at the police officers.

“During the shoot-out with police one suspect was fatally wounded. The second suspect was arrested, while the third one managed to evade arrest and is still being sought. Police recovered stolen cash, a revolver, and a pistol, both with their serial numbers filed off,” Mbele said.

Cases of robbery, attempted murder, and illegal possession of firearms were opened at the Kwambonambi police station. The arrested suspect, 33, would be charged with robbery, attempted murder, and illegal possession of firearms. He would appear in court on Monday, Mbele said.

