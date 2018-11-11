Cape Town mayor Dan Plato announces new mayoral committee

“It is with great pleasure that I announce today [Sunday] a new, united, diverse, and energised mayoral committee (mayco) to serve and take the City of Cape Town and its residents forward,” he said in a statement.

“The members I have chosen to serve on this committee have demonstrated their ability to carry out their duties with excellence, their commitment to work together as a united council, and their passion to serve the people of this city,” he said.

The residents of and the visitors to the city deserved a well-run, corruption free, and focused city administration geared towards providing effective and efficient service delivery for all.

The new mayoral committee members are:

deputy mayor – Ian Neilson;

assets and facilities – James Vos;

corporate services – Sharon Cottle;

finance – Marian Nieuwoudt;

informal settlements, water and waste services, energy – Xanthea Limberg;

social services, safety and security – JP Smith;

transport and urban development authority – Felicity Purchase;

area east – Phindile Maxiti;

area south – Zahid Badroodien;

area central – Malusi Booi; and

area north – Grant Twigg.

The organisational development and transformation plan would be reviewed and was likely to result in a different structure which would be taken to the next council meeting for ratification.

“I would like to thank the former mayco members for their service, and trust that they will continue to support this administration with the same energy and dedication that they have shown before.

“I would also like to wish the new mayco well and am looking forward to working with them in addressing the challenges that lie ahead, and in ensuring that we deliver the most effective and efficient service delivery for all,” Plato said.

