 
menu
South Africa 11.11.2018 01:13 pm

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato announces new mayoral committee

ANA
Cape Town mayor Dan Plato

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato

Recently-elected Cape Town mayor Dan Plato has retained some of his predecessor Patricia de Lille’s mayoral committee members but also announced new members. 

“It is with great pleasure that I announce today [Sunday] a new, united, diverse, and energised mayoral committee (mayco) to serve and take the City of Cape Town and its residents forward,” he said in a statement.

“The members I have chosen to serve on this committee have demonstrated their ability to carry out their duties with excellence, their commitment to work together as a united council, and their passion to serve the people of this city,” he said.

The residents of and the visitors to the city deserved a well-run, corruption free, and focused city administration geared towards providing effective and efficient service delivery for all.

The new mayoral committee members are:

  • deputy mayor – Ian Neilson;
  • assets and facilities – James Vos;
  • corporate services – Sharon Cottle;
  • finance – Marian Nieuwoudt;
  • informal settlements, water and waste services, energy – Xanthea Limberg;
  • social services, safety and security – JP Smith;
  • transport and urban development authority – Felicity Purchase;
  • area east – Phindile Maxiti;
  • area south – Zahid Badroodien;
  • area central – Malusi Booi; and
  • area north – Grant Twigg.

The organisational development and transformation plan would be reviewed and was likely to result in a different structure which would be taken to the next council meeting for ratification.

“I would like to thank the former mayco members for their service, and trust that they will continue to support this administration with the same energy and dedication that they have shown before.

“I would also like to wish the new mayco well and am looking forward to working with them in addressing the challenges that lie ahead, and in ensuring that we deliver the most effective and efficient service delivery for all,” Plato said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
22 wanted suspects arrested in CPT police operation 17.11.2018
Cape Town could remove non-native trees to boost water supply – report 16.11.2018
Cape Town to sign loan with German state-owned bank for wastewater management 14.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.