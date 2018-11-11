 
One person killed, five injured in three-vehicle collision

Paramedics found two cars and a minibus taxi involved in the collision in Johannesburg.

One person was killed and five others were injured when three vehicles collided on Elias Motsoaledi Drive in Dobsonville, Soweto in Johannesburg on Saturday night, paramedics said.

Paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene at about 8.30pm where they found two cars and a minibus taxi involved in the collision, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said on Sunday.

“Sadly, one of the drivers of the light motor vehicles sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on the scene. The driver of the taxi was found trapped and had to be extricated by ER24’s rescue personnel.”

Four occupants from the taxi and the other car were treated for moderate injuries before they were transported to Leratong Hospital for further care. The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, Vermaak said.

