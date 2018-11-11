Two arrested for drugs and contraband in Mitchells Plain

Police in Cape Town have arrested two men and confiscated drugs, illegal firearm ammunition, cash, and a stolen bakkie, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

“Endeavours to fight the scourge of gangsterism and crimes associated with gangs are proving to be successful,” Lt-Col Andrè Traut said.

Members of the police provincial reaction team conducted search operations in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town on Saturday night after receiving information from the public.

“The first residence in their sights was situated in Wemmershoek Street, Tafelsig, where a 40-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of dagga, Mandrax, and 51 rounds of ammunition.

“From there, the team proceeded to Buffalo Street, Tafelsig, where a 38-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of an assortment of drugs comprising woonga and tik [crystal methamphetamine]. R10,000 cash, believed to be the proceeds of drug trafficking, was also confiscated. A Toyota Hilux LDV stolen in Nyanga earlier this month was also recovered and seized. Both suspects are due to make court appearances tomorrow [Monday] in Mitchells Plain,” Traut said.

