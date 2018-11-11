DA calls for Rahima Moosa Hospital upgrade after recent baby deaths

Johannesburg’s Rahima Moosa Hospital is in urgent need of an upgrade to cope with 13,000 births a year, the Democratic Alliance said on Sunday.

“I commend the visit last week by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to investigate the deaths of nine babies from necrotising enterocolitis (NEC) at the Rahima Moosa Hospital in west Johannesburg,” DA MPL Jack Bloom said in a statement.

“According to the SAHRC regional manager Buang Jones, the hospital management conceded that it has violated patients’ rights to quality healthcare. I am concerned that the origin of the NEC outbreak has not yet been established and it is likely that shortages of staff, equipment, and beds contributed to the deaths,” he said.

This hospital needed to be upgraded to cope with 13,000 births every year despite not having an intensive care unit, a laboratory service, or 24-hour blood bank on site. The appointment of a permanent hospital CEO should be speeded up as the previous CEO retired in June this year, and staff and equipment shortages should also be rectified.

It was unacceptable that mothers gave birth in an environment of risk rather than top quality care.

“I hope that real solutions emerge when the SAHRC subpoenas Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa and head of department Professor Mkhululi Lukhele to account for the conditions at this hospital,” Bloom said.

