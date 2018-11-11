 
South Africa 11.11.2018 08:31 am

One dead, one injured in Eastern Cape crash

It is alleged that a sedan car and a truck collided along the N2 near Zazulwana village.

Police say they have opened a culpable homicide investigation following the accident.

Police in Msobomvu are investigating a case of culpable homicide following a car and truck crash in the area which claimed the life of a man and left another seriously injured on Saturday, Eastern Cape police said.

It was alleged that a sedan car and a truck collided along the N2 near Zazulwana village, Butterworth, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

“The 25-year-old driver of the sedan car was fatally injured while his male passenger in his early 30s was seriously injured and rushed to Butterworth Hospital. The cause of the accident is not known, but under investigation by the Msobomvu police detectives,” he said.

