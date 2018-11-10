 
menu
South Africa 10.11.2018 05:39 pm

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering two-year-old stepdaughter

ANA

The police say the suspect will appear in court on Monday.

Police in Hlabisa, KwaZulu-Natal, have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering his two-year-old stepdaughter, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday.

“The suspect was arrested by police at his hideout in [the] Buxedene area, Nongoma [in Northern KwaZulu-Natal],” Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

It was alleged that on October 14, at about 4 pm, a two-year-old child was “fatally assaulted with a wooden stick because she had messed herself”. She was then taken to a private mortuary and the employees were informed the child could not breathe.

“During the examination, it was discovered that she was fatally assaulted and had been sexually assaulted. A case of murder was opened at Hlabisa police station and police worked tirelessly to solve the case. The suspect was arrested a month later after he had fled the area.”

He would appear in the Hlabisa Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Mbele said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Suspected kidnapper arrested at school 4.9.2018
Suspect arrested in KwaZulu-Natal dam murder case 12.8.2018
Four killed, two injured in shoot-out with KZN police 5.7.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.