Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering two-year-old stepdaughter

Police in Hlabisa, KwaZulu-Natal, have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering his two-year-old stepdaughter, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday.

“The suspect was arrested by police at his hideout in [the] Buxedene area, Nongoma [in Northern KwaZulu-Natal],” Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

It was alleged that on October 14, at about 4 pm, a two-year-old child was “fatally assaulted with a wooden stick because she had messed herself”. She was then taken to a private mortuary and the employees were informed the child could not breathe.

“During the examination, it was discovered that she was fatally assaulted and had been sexually assaulted. A case of murder was opened at Hlabisa police station and police worked tirelessly to solve the case. The suspect was arrested a month later after he had fled the area.”

He would appear in the Hlabisa Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Mbele said.

