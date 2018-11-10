 
South Africa 10.11.2018 04:22 pm

Road connecting Maputo and KwaZulu-Natal officially opened

ANA
Mozambican President Felipe Nyusi on Saturday officially opened the new road. Photo: Arrive Alive

Mozambican President Felipe Nyusi on Saturday officially opened the new road. Photo: Arrive Alive

The KZN department of transport says the road will boost trade and tourism between South Africa and Mozambique.

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Saturday officially opened the new road connecting the Mozambican capital Maputo and KwaZulu-Natal, the provincial transport department said.

“The road will see the travel time between Maputo to Kosi Bay, KwaZulu-Natal’s East Coast border post, drastically reduced from six hours to 90 minutes. This is a huge achievement. It will boost trade and tourism between South Africa and Mozambique,” the department said in a brief statement posted on the Arrive Alive website.

