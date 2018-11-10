Road connecting Maputo and KwaZulu-Natal officially opened

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Saturday officially opened the new road connecting the Mozambican capital Maputo and KwaZulu-Natal, the provincial transport department said.

“The road will see the travel time between Maputo to Kosi Bay, KwaZulu-Natal’s East Coast border post, drastically reduced from six hours to 90 minutes. This is a huge achievement. It will boost trade and tourism between South Africa and Mozambique,” the department said in a brief statement posted on the Arrive Alive website.

