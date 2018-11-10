 
South Africa 10.11.2018 01:42 pm

Boy drowns in Cape Town dam

ANA

The body of a child was located and recovered from the water and declared dead by paramedics.

A 12-year-old boy has drowned in a dam in Strand, Cape Town, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Saturday.

NSRI Gordons Bay duty crew, the South African Police Service, GB Med Security ambulance service, ER24 ambulance service, Cape Town fire and rescue services and a fire and rescue services dive unit, a law enforcement marine unit, a police dive unit, and Western Cape government health emergency medical services (EMS) rescue squad all responded to Dam Park in Strand on Friday afternoon.

They were following reports of a drowning in progress in a small dam in the park, NSRI Gordons Bay station commander Alan Meiklejohn said.

On arrival on the scene, a search commenced for a 12-year-old boy missing in the dam. During a search, including free dive search efforts, the body of a child was located and recovered from the water and declared dead by paramedics. Police had opened an inquest and condolences were conveyed to the boy’s family, Meiklejohn said.

