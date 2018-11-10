ANC stalwarts concerned about of Khoi-San Leadership Bill

The African National Congress stalwarts and veterans group has expressed serious concern about legislation which, they say, will empower unelected traditional leaders to sign deals without the consent of the people whose land rights are affected.

The Khoi-San Leadership Bill (TKLB) will be discussed by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) this coming Tuesday and there is therefore some urgency in ensuring critical awareness of aspects of the bill, the stalwarts, all signatories to the document “For the sake of our future” and who “stand for the traditional values of the ANC”, said in a statement on Saturday.

“We welcome the recognition given to the Khoi-San people and their leaders in the traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill (TKLB) currently before parliament. The bill goes some way towards restoring the dignity of this group of South Africans,” they said.

However, the stalwarts were deeply concerned about other sections of the bill dealing with power over the land in the former bantustans and those living there. These sections gave new powers to unelected people who sat on “traditional councils and sub-councils”, which were essentially the “tribal authorities” set up under the Bantu Authorities Act of 1951.

Clause 24 of the TKLB empowered these ”traditional leaders” to sign deals without obtaining the consent of those whose land rights were undermined or dispossessed by such deals. This meant that citizens living in these areas did not have the same rights as those living elsewhere in South Africa. The deals could be with mining companies, property developers, tourism ventures, agricultural companies, municipalities, or anybody else, the stalwarts said.

In October this year, the Constitutional Court delivered the “Maledu” judgment, saying that the consent of the holders of affected “informal land rights” was required before decisions impacting on their land rights could be taken.

“But in an apparent attempt to undermine that Constitutional Court judgment, the department of traditional affairs has in this last week proposed some last-minute amendments to strengthen clause 24 of the TKLB and further empower chiefs to sign deals without the consent of the people whose land rights are affected.”

Because of “our great concern that this process is undermining the values of the ANC”, the stalwarts and veterans would take certain initial actions, including engaging with ANC structures in parliament, the formal structures of the ANC, the relevant sub-committee of the ANC national executive committee, and ANC branches, the statement said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.