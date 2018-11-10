Two killed, four injured in Magaliesburg car crash

Two people were killed and four others were injured when the car they were travelling in veered out of control and overturned several times along the R509 in Magaliesburg in Gauteng on Friday evening, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics and other services arrived on the scene where they found all of the occupants outside of the car, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said on Saturday.

“The occupants were ejected during the rollover. Two men were found with fatal injuries and declared dead on the scene. One person was found with critical injuries. The ER24 Oneplan medical helicopter was called to the scene to airlift him to Modderfontein Busamed for further medical care.”

Another two men sustained serious injuries and were stabilised on the scene before they were transported to Lenmed Hospital for further care. Another man sustained minor injuries and was later transported to the same hospital.

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known. It was understood that no other vehicles were involved in the accident. Local authorities attended the scene, Vermaak said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.