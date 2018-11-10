 
South Africa 10.11.2018 09:06 am

Man dies, wife injured in crash

ANA
Paramedics say they found a bakkie on its side and another damaged vehicle close to it.

An elderly man was killed and his wife sustained multiple injuries when a bakkie and a car were involved in a collision on the N3 near the Peter Brown off-ramp in Town Hill, Pietermartizburg on Friday, paramedics said.

Paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene where they found a bakkie on its side and another damaged vehicle close to it, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“Bystanders explained that it appeared as if the light motor vehicle had broken down shortly before the collision occurred. Both elderly occupants from the light motor vehicle were outside of it when the bakkie overturned and rolled on top of them.

“By the time emergency services arrived on the scene local towing services already lifted the overturned bakkie from the couple. Sadly, the man was found with fatal injuries and there was nothing that could have been done for him. He was later declared dead on the scene. The woman was treated for multiple injuries and rushed to a nearby hospital.”

The driver of the bakkie was treated for moderate injuries and later transported to hospital. The exact circumstances surrounding the crash were not yet known. Local authorities attended the scene and would investigate, Vermaak said.

