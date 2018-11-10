 
South Africa 10.11.2018 08:47 am

Man seriously wounded in Johannesburg restaurant robbery

ANA
A man has been shot in an attempted robbery in Sandton.

A man was seriously wounded when he was shot during an apparent robbery at a restaurant in Sandton, Johannesburg in the early hours of Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded soon after 2.10am to reports of a shooting at an “eatery” in Oxford Street, Sandton, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen in an alleged robbery. Due to the seriousness of his injuries he was treated on [the] scene by an advanced life support paramedic.”

Once stabilised, the man was transported to hospital in a serious condition for further treatment. Local authorities were on the scene to investigate, Herbst said.

