Lengthy jail term for North West casino robber

A 46-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for robbery in Klerksdorp, North West, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) said today.

Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said Themba Nene was sentenced at the Klerksdorp Regional court on Tuesday following his arrest with two others on July 19, 2009 for armed robbery at the Rio Casino in Klerksdorp.

“At the time of the incident, heavily armed men stormed the casino and randomly fired shots in the air. They then demanded that the manager opens the safe, thereafter they took R157,760 from the safe and drove off in several getaway vehicles,” Rikhotso said.

“One of the getaway vehicles subsequently got involved in an accident resulting in the arrest of Nene and two other suspects who were later acquitted. An AK47, two 9mm pistols and some of the money were recovered from the accident scene.”

Nene was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years each for two counts of armed robbery, which will run concurrently, and 10 years for attempted murder.

– African News Agency (ANA)

