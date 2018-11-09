SA pupils selected to talk at TED New York event

Think Ahead announced today that two of their pupils had been invited to New York to deliver their talks, “How can we stop racism in private schools” and “How criticism affects people’s confidence” at the upcoming TED-Ed Weekend event on 17 – 18 November.

Think Ahead works in partnership with schools to support them in their 21st-century teaching and learning journey. TED-Ed is TED’s youth and education initiative. TED-Ed’s mission is to spark and celebrate the ideas of teachers and pupils around the world.

The two pupils who will be delivering their talks are Boipelo Moagi from Roedean School and Ayanda Bokaba from Carlswald House.

The TED-ED weekend is an annual gathering of pupils from around the world, who participate in TED-Ed Clubs, designed to amplify the voices of the next generation of TED. The TED-Ed team in New York has spent months reviewing hundreds of talks uploaded by clubs like Think Ahead’s and have chosen a select group of passionate pupil speakers to present their TED-Ed Club talks live on the TED stage – including these two pupils from South Africa.

The Think Ahead TED-Ed Club ran a thirteen-week public speaking curriculum prepared by TED to help participants from schools across Gauteng discover and develop their ideas to deliver their own TED-style talk.

During the event at TED’s New York headquarters, participants will share inspiring performances, participate in hands-on workshops and attend sessions of TED Talks.

They will also deliver their talks in a newly created theatre housed at TED’s New York headquarters.

– African News Agency (ANA)

